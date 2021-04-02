Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Ho, MD
Dr. Henry Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan and Temple University Dental School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 614-0500
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates133 Benmore Dr Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-4883
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates400 Celebration Pl, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 422-4921
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Excellent surgeon - Performed neck surgery to remove cancer, including thyroid and complete right side neck dissection. I am now 8yrs cancer free.
About Dr. Henry Ho, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518969849
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan, Department Of Otorlaryngology
- University Of Michigan, Department Of Otolaryngology
- Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan and Temple University Dental School
- University of Michigan
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
