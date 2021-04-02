Overview

Dr. Henry Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan and Temple University Dental School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Ho works at The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL and Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.