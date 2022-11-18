Dr. Hasson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Hasson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Hasson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Henry Hasson MD PC2769 Coney Island Ave Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 785-9828
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hasson and his staff are very knowledgeable, understanding and helpful with any situations that may come up. He listens to you and has great advise in the best plan for your child. Late office hours, weekends and offering telehealth has been great for our busy family. Thank you.
About Dr. Henry Hasson, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1144305442
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Maimonides Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
