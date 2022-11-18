See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Henry Hasson, MD

Neurology
4.5 (122)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Hasson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Hasson works at Henry Hasson MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henry Hasson MD PC
    2769 Coney Island Ave Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 785-9828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Hasson and his staff are very knowledgeable, understanding and helpful with any situations that may come up. He listens to you and has great advise in the best plan for your child. Late office hours, weekends and offering telehealth has been great for our busy family. Thank you.
    Marcia — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Hasson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144305442
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hasson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hasson works at Henry Hasson MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hasson’s profile.

    Dr. Hasson has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    122 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

