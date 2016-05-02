Overview

Dr. Henry Hamilton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Hamilton works at Dr Claire Serrato MD in Burlingame, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.