Dr. Henry Govekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Govekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Govekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Govekar, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Govekar works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Cardiology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1138, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Govekar?
Excellence in Medical care was obvious
About Dr. Henry Govekar, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1417121872
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University of Colorado Hospital
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Govekar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Govekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Govekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Govekar works at
Dr. Govekar has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Govekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Govekar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Govekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Govekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.