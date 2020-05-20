Dr. Goodwin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Goodwin Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Goodwin Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Goodwin Jr works at
Locations
Augusta Urology Associates LLC4350 Towne Centre Dr Ste 2200, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 722-0705
University Urology Associates818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 403, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-0705
Dream Work Anesthesia LLC811 13th St Ste 17, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have read some reviews on here about Dr. Goodwin not explaining everything and I think this has more to do with his approach than lack of explanation. Dr. Goodwin shoots straight to the point and I couldn't have appreciated it more. I had one of the best experiences with a doctor I have ever had with Dr. Goodwin and my Vasectomy, both in the preop and the procedure.
About Dr. Henry Goodwin Jr, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1265467286
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodwin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodwin Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodwin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodwin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.