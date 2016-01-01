Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Gomez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Cardiovascular Consultants1983 Marcus Ave Ste E124, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 627-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?
About Dr. Henry Gomez, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1396773362
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.