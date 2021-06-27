Dr. Henry Goitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Goitz, MD
Dr. Henry Goitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from Rutgers University- New Brunswick, NJ and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
DMC Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Warren28800 Ryan Rd Ste 120, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 558-2860
- Harper University Hospital
Dr. Goitz had been my doctor for many years until when he went from one facility to another. After a misdiagnosis, I changed my health insurance to be able to go back to see him. I even have a higher copay and it has been worth every cent. He looks at all the alternatives and uses surgery only as the last step. Cares for the total patient and works to get them back to the best they can be and even better than before.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- University Of Virgina, Charlottesville, Va
- Rutgers University- New Brunswick, NJ
