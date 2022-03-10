See All Ophthalmologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Henry Glick, DO

Ophthalmology
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Henry Glick, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Glick works at Ophthalmology Associates S FL in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmology Associates of South Florida PA
    3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 206, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 575-4711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Pterygium
Lazy Eye
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Pterygium
Lazy Eye

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 10, 2022
    I’ve been going to Dr. Glick for a little over three years now and I have been very pleased with each visit. He has always answered my questions and given me good information. He just did two cataract surgeries on me, one in January and one in February, 2022. I’m thrilled with the results. He did an awesome job, my vision is perfect. He gave me written detailed instructions after he explained everything to me. As for Dr. Glick’s staff, they’re great. They’re always polite and efficient. It’s a nice office to deal with and easy to get appointments, even though they are a busy office.
    Edy in Tamarac — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Glick, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1518085612
    Education & Certifications

    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Glick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glick works at Ophthalmology Associates S FL in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Glick’s profile.

    Dr. Glick has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

