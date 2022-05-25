Overview

Dr. Henry Glick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Glick works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.