Dr. Henry Ginsberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ginsberg works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.