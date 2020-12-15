See All General Surgeons in Beverly, MA
Dr. Henry Frissora, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Frissora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Frissora works at Northshore Neurology & EMG LLC in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry A. Frissora, MD
    83 Herrick St Ste 3001, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 927-7556
  2. 2
    83 Herrick Street Ext # 3001, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 927-7556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Ventral Hernia
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Ventral Hernia

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2020
    Dr. Frissora is one busy surgeon and there is a reason why; he is the best!! If you need a surgeon, I highly recommend him. He is thorough, dedicated, compassionate and very skilled at his profession. My nine hour surgery had an excellent outcome because of the skill of Dr. Frissora and the team. You will be in the best of hands with him!
    BB — Dec 15, 2020
    About Dr. Henry Frissora, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639150733
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kings Coll Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New Eng Deaconess Harvard Med School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Medical Education

