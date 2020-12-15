Dr. Henry Frissora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frissora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- MA
- Beverly
- Dr. Henry Frissora, MD
Dr. Henry Frissora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Frissora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Frissora works at
Locations
-
1
Henry A. Frissora, MD83 Herrick St Ste 3001, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-7556
- 2 83 Herrick Street Ext # 3001, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-7556
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat First Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphedema
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Second Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Frissora?
Dr. Frissora is one busy surgeon and there is a reason why; he is the best!! If you need a surgeon, I highly recommend him. He is thorough, dedicated, compassionate and very skilled at his profession. My nine hour surgery had an excellent outcome because of the skill of Dr. Frissora and the team. You will be in the best of hands with him!
About Dr. Henry Frissora, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1639150733
Education & Certifications
- Kings Coll Hosp
- New Eng Deaconess Harvard Med School
- HARVARD MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frissora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frissora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frissora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frissora works at
Dr. Frissora has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frissora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Frissora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frissora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frissora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frissora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.