Dr. Henry Friedman, MD
Dr. Henry Friedman, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Cancer Center Duhs20 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-5301
- 2 3624DUMC Duke Medical Ctr, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-5301
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Most outstanding physician . He saved my son 27 years ago from a deadly malignant tumor. Andrew is a 100% functioning adult. No words can express my thanks. The Duke Brain Tumor Group is the best in the world.
About Dr. Henry Friedman, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1568525335
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
