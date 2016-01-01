Overview

Dr. Henry Folb, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Folb works at WHS Internal Medicine in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Lipid Disorders and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.