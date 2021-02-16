See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Henry Ferguson, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Henry Ferguson, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Ferguson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Treatment frequency



Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Based on 7 ratings
Leave a review

Feb 16, 2021
Great Care Provider! very Professional and provided detailed information and medical options.
T. Dobbins — Feb 16, 2021
Photo: Dr. Henry Ferguson, DMD
About Dr. Henry Ferguson, DMD

  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1942258397
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Henry Ferguson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ferguson works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ferguson’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.