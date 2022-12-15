Overview

Dr. Henry Elsner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Elsner works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.