Dr. Henry Eiserloh, MD
Dr. Henry Eiserloh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
I met Dr Eiserloh In The Trauma Room in 2016 when He introduced Himself as the person who would be fixing my broke. Neck in 2 places! He explained everything to me along with every step He would be doing to stabilize my neck and prevent me from being paralyzed He asked me If I had any concerns of course I really wasn’t all there My only concern at the time was Having to have a tracheotomy I begged Him to Please not put one and He promised me He would do His Best to prevent one and When I woke up I didn’t have one! All My Check Ups in His office was Great as well He GENUINELY cares about you and Listens to you! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM! He placed a plate and 6 screws in my neck and fused my bones from C5-C6 &. C7
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- La State University School Of Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Orthopedic Surgery
