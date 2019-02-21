Overview

Dr. Henry Dorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Dorn works at Henry H Dorn MD in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.