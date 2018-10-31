Dr. Henry Dolch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Dolch, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henry Dolch, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glassboro, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Dolch works at
Cooper Specialty Care at Glassboro221 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I was admitted to Cooper as a level 1 trauma and I was lucky enough that Dr. Dolch was on call that night! I was hit by a car from behind and broke almost every bone in my body and what wasn’t broken was fractured as a result of this accident. Dr. Dolch worked diligently for towards my recovery and I can honestly say he saved my life! He put me back togather as no other orthopedic surgeon can!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cooper University Hospital
