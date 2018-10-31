See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glassboro, NJ
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Henry Dolch, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glassboro, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Dolch works at Cooper University Health Care in Glassboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Specialty Care at Glassboro
    221 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fracture of Acetabulum Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Forearm Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Oct 31, 2018
    I was admitted to Cooper as a level 1 trauma and I was lucky enough that Dr. Dolch was on call that night! I was hit by a car from behind and broke almost every bone in my body and what wasn’t broken was fractured as a result of this accident. Dr. Dolch worked diligently for towards my recovery and I can honestly say he saved my life! He put me back togather as no other orthopedic surgeon can!
    Kassandra K in Burlington , NJ — Oct 31, 2018
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1043461908
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Cooper University Hospital

    Dr. Henry Dolch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dolch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolch works at Cooper University Health Care in Glassboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dolch’s profile.

    Dr. Dolch has seen patients for Femur Fracture, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

