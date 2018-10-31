Overview

Dr. Henry Dolch, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glassboro, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Dolch works at Cooper University Health Care in Glassboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.