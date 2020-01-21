Overview

Dr. Henry Doering, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhattan, KS.



Dr. Doering works at MEDICAL ASSOCIATES OF MANHATTAN in Manhattan, KS with other offices in Wamego, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.