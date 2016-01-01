Overview

Dr. Henry Dixon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dixon works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA.