Dr. Henry Demkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Demkowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Lakeview Medical Center2000 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 483-7900Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Churchland Office4868 Bridge Rd, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-7108
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I have ever had he takes amazing care of his patients he's very gentle and he listens to all concerns that I have had and has made the accomodations that I have needed. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Henry Demkowski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093770679
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demkowski has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Demkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.