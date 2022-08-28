Dr. Henry Deleeuw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleeuw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Deleeuw, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Deleeuw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Deleeuw works at
Locations
South Bend Orthopaedics - South bend53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As always it was wonderful. The staff from the person checking me in to checking me out were friendly and efficient. Dr. Deleeuw as always gave me all my options, explaining least evasive and most. We discussed and picked a course of action we were both comfortable with....I have never had a bad experience in this office.
About Dr. Henry Deleeuw, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1710969712
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Rush Presby St Luke's Hosp Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
