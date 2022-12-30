Dr. Henry Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Davis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Providence Medical Group2723 S 7th St Ste P, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-8594
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is very attentive to me as a person, not just a patient, goes above and beyond to take care of my needs and I know that I can trust him.
About Dr. Henry Davis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1174597538
Education & Certifications
- University Ks School Of Med
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Bursitis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.