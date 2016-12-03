Overview

Dr. Henry Dallam, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Dallam works at Orthodontic Care of Georgia in Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.