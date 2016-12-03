Dr. Henry Dallam, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dallam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Dallam, DMD
Overview
Dr. Henry Dallam, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Orthodontic Care of Georgia3983 Lavista Rd Ste 192, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 648-1172
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Courteous and kind
About Dr. Henry Dallam, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dallam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dallam accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Dallam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dallam.
