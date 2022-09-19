Dr. Henry Cusnir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusnir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Cusnir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Cusnir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Cusnir works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Broward Cardiology - Plantation8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 304, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 691-3585Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cusnir?
We Love Dr Cusnir however we need a new number to call the office as the wait time on the phone is excessive 35 mins today so far and all we need is a refill. The pharmacy stated that they do not even have a back line to reach this office , or email, or fax number .
About Dr. Henry Cusnir, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1215012844
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cusnir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cusnir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cusnir using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cusnir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cusnir works at
Dr. Cusnir has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusnir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cusnir speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusnir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusnir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusnir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusnir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.