Dr. Henry Clever, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
Dr. Henry Clever, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They completed their residency with Okla U

Dr. Clever works at First Capitol Dermatology in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    First Capitol Surgical Dermatology
    901 S 5th St, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 916-1300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2022
    Every person in the office is very sweet and kind. Dr. Cleaver is gentle, caring and a talented surgeon. He talked me through everything being done and always made sure I was comfortable and felt no pain. While waiting for results I faced a garden full of birds, rabbit, squirrel all feeding and happy. Just the best experience I could have had.
    Carol Kassing — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Clever, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518925312
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Okla U
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Johns Mercy
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Clever, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clever has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clever works at First Capitol Dermatology in Saint Charles, MO. View the full address on Dr. Clever’s profile.

    Dr. Clever has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clever. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clever.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

