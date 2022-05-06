Dr. Henry Clever, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Clever, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They completed their residency with Okla U
First Capitol Surgical Dermatology901 S 5th St, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 916-1300
Every person in the office is very sweet and kind. Dr. Cleaver is gentle, caring and a talented surgeon. He talked me through everything being done and always made sure I was comfortable and felt no pain. While waiting for results I faced a garden full of birds, rabbit, squirrel all feeding and happy. Just the best experience I could have had.
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Okla U
- St Johns Mercy
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
