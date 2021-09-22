See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Henry Chou, DO

Pain Management
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Chou, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chou works at Family Orthopedics and Rehabilitation in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Orthopedic Assoc
    609 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 676-9046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Great doctor and staff!! Answered questions and explained treatment options in detail. Still in treatment and all is going very good. Dr Chou has taken me from barely able to walk to actually enjoying my life again. One day I will (hopefully) not have ant pain at all. So glad I found Dr Chou and his office staff!!!.
    D Thorley — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Henry Chou, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619312725
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Chou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chou works at Family Orthopedics and Rehabilitation in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chou’s profile.

    Dr. Chou has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

