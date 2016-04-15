Overview

Dr. Henry Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Huntsville Hospital, Lawrence Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Chen works at Huntsville Hospital Heart Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.