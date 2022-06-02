Overview

Dr. Henry Calas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Calas works at Neurodiagnostics Of Stuart in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.