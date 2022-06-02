Dr. Calas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Calas, MD
Dr. Henry Calas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Henry Calas M.d. P.A.827 SE 5TH ST, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 223-5345
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Calas, change my life I suffer from migraines since I can remember before my teenagers years He is a excellent physician, very knowledgeable, tactful, humble. His office staff wonderful people. 100% recommended
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871507269
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Calas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calas has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calas speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Calas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.