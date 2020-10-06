Overview

Dr. Henry Cabin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Cabin works at Temple Pt & Life Sciences in Branford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.