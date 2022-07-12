Dr. Henry Burkholder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkholder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Burkholder, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Burkholder, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Burkholder works at
Locations
-
1
Push Medical Services168 Col Etheredge Blvd Ste A, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions
-
2
Pediatrix Medical Group920 Frostwood Dr Ste 630, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 463-5668
-
3
Children's Cardiology Associates16552 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 463-5668
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burkholder?
I always smile (and often laugh) whenever we meet even though I'm sick. He's a great doctor; frank and down to earth. He keeps the patient's needs first - He's insightful and wise and brilliant.
About Dr. Henry Burkholder, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134474380
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Albany Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkholder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkholder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkholder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkholder works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkholder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkholder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkholder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkholder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.