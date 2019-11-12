Dr. Henry Brem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Brem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Brem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Brem works at
Locations
-
1
The Johns Hopkins Hospital1800 Orleans St Ste 6115A, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-2249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brem?
Dr. Brem followed my father for 17 years, before recommending surgery. He is the best of the best. Compassionate, kind, highly skilled, and talented at explaining complex concepts to non-medical professionals. He isn't just a great doctor, he's a wonderful human being.
About Dr. Henry Brem, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1710944269
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Neur Institute Ny/Colum Presby
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brem works at
Dr. Brem has seen patients for Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.