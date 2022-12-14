Overview

Dr. Henry Boucher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They completed their fellowship with Anderson Ortho Clinic



Dr. Boucher works at MedStar FMSC/GSH/UMH Ortho at Bel Air in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.