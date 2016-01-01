Dr. Henry Boilini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boilini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Boilini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Boilini, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Boilini works at
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Center At Osceola Regional Medical Center700 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 518-1143
-
2
Central Florida Ear Nose804 N Rose Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 518-1143
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boilini?
About Dr. Henry Boilini, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396730743
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boilini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boilini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boilini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boilini works at
Dr. Boilini has seen patients for Anxiety, Delusional Disorder and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boilini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boilini speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boilini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boilini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boilini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boilini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.