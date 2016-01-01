Overview

Dr. Henry Blair, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Blair works at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.