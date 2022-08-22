Dr. Barham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Barham, MD
Dr. Henry Barham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
HMG Physicians LLC8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 906-2570
Dr. Barham has treated several of my family members and friends for various sinus-related issues over the years. He and his staff take the time to inform the patient of what needs to be done and answer your questions. There's nobody I'd trust more than Dr. Henry Barham to perform surgery on my family or me.
Dr. Barham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barham has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Barham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.