Overview

Dr. Henry Baquiran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Baquiran works at Walk-In Medical Urgent Care in New City, NY with other offices in West Milford, NJ and Howard Beach, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.