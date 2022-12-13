Dr. Henry Backe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Backe, MD
Dr. Henry Backe, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Fairfield305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedics Specialty Group2 Enterprise Dr Ste 204, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 944-0042
Orthopaedics Specialty Group75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 337-2600
Orthopedic Specialty Group2909 Main St Fl 2, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 337-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Dr. Backe was wonderful from the first time I met him. He thoroughly explained the procedure and recovery process. He answered all of our questions and treated me with the utmost respect. I will recommend him to anyone requiring joint replacement surgery!!
About Dr. Henry Backe, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457396145
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Temple University Hospital
- University Of Ca San Diego School
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
