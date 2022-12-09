See All Neurosurgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Henry Aryan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Henry Aryan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (238)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Henry Aryan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Aryan works at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Levy, MD
Dr. Mark Levy, MD
6 (38)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sierra Pacific Orthopedics - Spruce Campus
    1270 E SPRUCE AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-1030
  2. 2
    Sierra Pacific Orthopedics - Herndon Campus
    1630 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-1030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Hanford
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Kaweah Health Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 238 ratings
    Patient Ratings (238)
    5 Star
    (210)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aryan?

    Dec 09, 2022
    A good experience. Received answers to all my questions and concerns. Looking forward to a future with fewer physical limitations. Would recommend that you obtain a second set of replacement pads for your cervical collar prior to your procedure. Since you will likely be wearing 24/7 and they are hand wash only.
    — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Henry Aryan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Henry Aryan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aryan to family and friends

    Dr. Aryan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aryan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Henry Aryan, MD.

    About Dr. Henry Aryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992867329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Medical Center, San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Aryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aryan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aryan works at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aryan’s profile.

    Dr. Aryan has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    238 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Henry Aryan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.