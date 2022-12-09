Dr. Henry Aryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Aryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Aryan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Aryan works at
Locations
-
1
Sierra Pacific Orthopedics - Spruce Campus1270 E SPRUCE AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-1030
-
2
Sierra Pacific Orthopedics - Herndon Campus1630 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A good experience. Received answers to all my questions and concerns. Looking forward to a future with fewer physical limitations. Would recommend that you obtain a second set of replacement pads for your cervical collar prior to your procedure. Since you will likely be wearing 24/7 and they are hand wash only.
About Dr. Henry Aryan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1992867329
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center, San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryan, there are benefits to both methods.