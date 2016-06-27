Dr. Henry Arts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Arts, MD
Dr. Henry Arts, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Mosa Audiology5333 McAuley Dr Rm 2017, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-3200
Iowa Ear Technology12499 University Ave Ste 200, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 418-9960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-8051
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Explained my situation very well and took the time needed to go over all my concerns. Excellent bedside manners.
- Neurotology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Arts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arts accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.