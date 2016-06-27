See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Ypsilanti, MI
Neurotology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Henry Arts, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Arts works at Michigan Otolarnglgy Sgy Assocs in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Clive, IA and Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mosa Audiology
    5333 McAuley Dr Rm 2017, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 434-3200
  2. 2
    Iowa Ear Technology
    12499 University Ave Ste 200, Clive, IA 50325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 418-9960
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-8051

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)
Nerve Sheath Tumors

Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 27, 2016
    Explained my situation very well and took the time needed to go over all my concerns. Excellent bedside manners.
    Jeff in Ann Arbor, MI — Jun 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Henry Arts, MD
    About Dr. Henry Arts, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801983655
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
