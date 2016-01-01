Overview

Dr. Henry Alexander, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.