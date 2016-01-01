Dr. Henry Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Alexander, MD
Dr. Henry Alexander, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 978-9885Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- Sloan-Kettering Canc Ctr
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
