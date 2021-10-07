See All Podiatrists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Henrique Hilario, DPM

Podiatry
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henrique Hilario, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.

Dr. Hilario works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Clinic
    7925 Youree Dr Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 07, 2021
I saw Dr. Hilario for an inflamed toe joint. It was causing me severe pain, and Dr Hilario’s staff got me in to see him very quickly.
Georgia Clark — Oct 07, 2021
Photo: Dr. Henrique Hilario, DPM
About Dr. Henrique Hilario, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • 1447696794
Education & Certifications

  • John Peter Smith Hospital
  • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Henrique Hilario, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hilario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hilario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hilario works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hilario’s profile.

Dr. Hilario has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilario. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilario.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

