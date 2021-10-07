Overview

Dr. Henrique Hilario, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Hilario works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

