Dr. Henrik Illum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henrik Illum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their fellowship with LSUHSC; Feistweiller Canc Ctr
Dr. Illum works at
Bedford1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Everything was handled professionally
- Hematology
- English
- 1982805164
- LSUHSC; Feistweiller Canc Ctr
- LSUHSC
Dr. Illum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Illum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Illum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Illum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Illum.
