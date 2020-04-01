See All Dermatologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Henriette Schwab, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Henriette Schwab, MD is a Dermatologist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI.

Dr. Schwab works at Sam Slonim, MD in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Varicose Eczema and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Slonim Sam MD
    34616 11th Pl S Ste 5, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 952-7277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Varicose Eczema
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Varicose Eczema
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Henriette Schwab, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1245345560
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schwab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwab works at Sam Slonim, MD in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Schwab’s profile.

    Dr. Schwab has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Varicose Eczema and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

