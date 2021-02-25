Dr. Henri Tannas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henri Tannas, MD
Overview
Dr. Henri Tannas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Lyons St Fl 2, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 421-5984
-
2
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates133 Brookline Ave Fl 6, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-5984
-
3
Grapevine Orthopedic Center1600 W College St Ste 140, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 912-9390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tannas is personable and exceptionally well qualified. I sought him out to diagnose and treat my hearing loss. The front office staff was warm and curious. His audiologist was meticulous. Dr. Tannas himself was warm and personable, and spent time reviewing my lab results and translating them into layman's terms. That same day, he was able to partially treat my hearing loss with a quick and painless in-office procedure.
About Dr. Henri Tannas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326235789
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
