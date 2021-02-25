Overview

Dr. Henri Tannas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.