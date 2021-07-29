Dr. Roukoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henri Roukoz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henri Roukoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Locations
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-4401
M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1080
- 3 6401 University Ave NE Fl 2, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions (612) 365-5000
Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 672-7422Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My Mother was told that a pacemaker wouldn’t help her condition. Dr. Roukos carefully looked through her chart and that was his recommendation. He throughly went through the pros and cons of each scenario and let her make the decision. He ended the appointment by asking if we had any further questions. This level of caring and understanding at this high skill level is rare nowadays. Very highly recommend his expertise.
About Dr. Henri Roukoz, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roukoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roukoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roukoz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roukoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Roukoz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roukoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roukoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roukoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.