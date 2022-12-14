Dr. Henri Pierre-Jacques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierre-Jacques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henri Pierre-Jacques, MD
Overview
Dr. Henri Pierre-Jacques, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Dr. Pierre-Jacques works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 225-9143
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierre-Jacques?
He is always very patient and kind.
About Dr. Henri Pierre-Jacques, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1548231384
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- New York Med College
- St Vincent'S Med Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierre-Jacques has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre-Jacques accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierre-Jacques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierre-Jacques works at
Dr. Pierre-Jacques has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierre-Jacques on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre-Jacques. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre-Jacques.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre-Jacques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre-Jacques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.