Dr. Henny Nguyen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Henny Nguyen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Henny Nguyen Dpm Inc.14360 Brookhurst St, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 531-9682
Long Beach Comprehensive Health Center1333 Chestnut Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 753-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! My chronic foot pains was treated nicely! Thanks Dr. Nguyen for her professionalisms and loving care. The staff is very helpful and friendly. Thanks.
About Dr. Henny Nguyen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568466001
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen works at
