Overview

Dr. Henny Nguyen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Henny Nguyen DPM in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.