Dr. Hennessey Tseng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hennessey Tseng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
John Muir Health1450 Treat Blvd Ste 220B, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 937-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
After an ER visit, Dr. Tseng put a temporary pacemaker in my father and was scheduled to install a permanent one. Because he exercised caution, went out of his way to communicate with my father's main cardiologist (he was not easy to reach), took extra trouble to consult with other cardiologists, and communicated effectively with us, we were able to avoid what turned out to be an unnecessary operation. We feel very lucky to have had Dr. Tseng in charge.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University of Washington
- Emory University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tseng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
