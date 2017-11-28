Overview

Dr. Hennessey Tseng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Tseng works at John Muir Health in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.