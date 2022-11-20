Dr. Henna Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henna Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henna Malik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology - Houston Willowbrook13215 Dotson Rd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-3734
-
2
Texas Oncology - Cypress21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 140, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 479-0365Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Dr. Malik gave me the time I needed in a kind, patient way. She knows her field and has a lovely manner about her.
About Dr. Henna Malik, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003099813
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.